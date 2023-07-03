Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz call for extension of grain export deal
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, an official said.
The two made the call during a phone conversation, Scholz's spokesperson said.
