Mumbai: DRI finds 500 gm of cocaine worth Rs 5 cr in wooden showpiece consignment; two arrested

There were 56 pouches cumulatively containing 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore, he said.The DRI team called the mobile number and it was answered by a girl who claimed she was not aware of any such parcel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:05 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore from the consignment of wooden showpieces that had arrived from Costa Rica at the courier terminal in Mumbai and arrested two persons, including a woman, an official said on Monday. The consignment was seized by the DRI's Mumbai zonal unit on June 28 and a probe found it was imported on a vague address and had a mobile number, the official said.

''Small pouches containing cocaine were concealed in the base of the wooden articles to avoid detection by Customs. There were 56 pouches cumulatively containing 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore,'' he said.

''The DRI team called the mobile number and it was answered by a girl who claimed she was not aware of any such parcel. The team then checked KYC documents and got another mobile number. The person who answered it accepted he was the consignee,'' the official said.

He was held when he came to collect the consignment and his questioning led to the arrest of his woman associate, the official added.

Incriminating evidence has been found in the mobile phone data of the two accused and both have been remanded in DRI custody, the official informed.

