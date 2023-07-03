Left Menu

Gr Noida Authority fines cleanliness contractor Rs 1 lakh for dirty collectorate, court premises

A fine of Rs one lakh was imposed on Ms Sainath Sales and Services Company for shortcomings in cleanliness of the area, an official statement said.The ACEO instructed the team of the Public Health Department to ensure cleanliness around the area.After this, in the evening, the officer held a review meeting with the team of the Public Health Department in the boardroom of the Greater Noida Authority, in which the ACEO saw the progress report of the projects related to the health department.

Irked with the status of cleanliness on the Gautam Buddh Nagar collectorate and court premises, the Greater Noida Authority on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on a private contractor tasked with the upkeep of the complexes.

Both the court and the collectorate are located in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida and M/s Sainath Sales and Services provides staff for cleaning work to the local authority.

''On Monday, Greater Noida Authority's Additional CEO Medha Rupam inspected the area around the Collectorate and the District Court at Surajpur. A fine of Rs one lakh was imposed on M/s Sainath Sales and Services Company for shortcomings in cleanliness of the area,'' an official statement said.

The ACEO instructed the team of the Public Health Department to ensure cleanliness around the area.

After this, in the evening, the officer held a review meeting with the team of the Public Health Department in the boardroom of the Greater Noida Authority, in which the ACEO saw the progress report of the projects related to the health department. The officer instructed the department to implement projects like the landfill site, door to door waste collection and mechanical sweeping being built in Astauli soon. ''The ACEO also directed to further improve the cleaning system of Greater Noida and hold a meeting with all the contractors on Tuesday. The ACEO directed the departmental officers to submit a detailed report in the prescribed format of the work of the staff engaged in the cleaning system of Greater Noida,'' according to the statement.

