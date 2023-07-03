Left Menu

Man killed, father severely injured after container truck hits them on Samruddhi Expressway

A man was crushed to death by a container truck at Zero Point of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway while his father suffered grievous injuries, a police official said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday noon and the deceased and the injured person have been identified as Krishna Yadav 35 and Atmaram Yadav 56, respectively, he said.Both are natives of Chhattisgarh. They were loading cut grass onto a tractor trolley when a speeding container hit the vehicle.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:22 IST
A man was crushed to death by a container truck at Zero Point of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway while his father suffered grievous injuries, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday noon and the deceased and the injured person have been identified as Krishna Yadav (35) and Atmaram Yadav (56), respectively, he said.

''Both are natives of Chhattisgarh. They were engaged in cutting grass from a garden along the expressway. They were loading cut grass onto a tractor trolley when a speeding container hit the vehicle. Krishna died while undergoing treatment in AIIMS and his father Atmaram is critical,'' he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions and efforts were on to trace the container truck driver who fled from the scene, the Hingna police station official said.

