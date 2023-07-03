Left Menu

Four killed as car rams into pillar in Haryana's Palwal

Four friends en route to Balaji Temple in Rajasthans Mehandipur were killed when their car went out of control and rammed into a pillar in Haryanas Palwal district, police said on Monday.The incident took place near the Hathin area here on the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway around 2 am on Sunday, they added.

PTI | Palwal | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:23 IST
Four killed as car rams into pillar in Haryana's Palwal
  • Country:
  • India

Four friends en route to Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Mehandipur were killed when their car went out of control and rammed into a pillar in Haryana's Palwal district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near the Hathin area here on the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway around 2 am on Sunday, they added. The accident left the four persons critically injured, following which the police rushed took them to a civil hospital here, where Kamlesh and Beerpal were declared brought dead, the Investigating Officer (IO) Sub-Inspector Sachin Kumar said.

Two others were referred to a Delhi hospital, where Sonu Pal died late Sunday night while Sher Singh succumbed on Monday morning, Kumar said.

The deceased were residents of Niyamatpur village in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. All of them were in the age group of 30 to 35 years and used to work as taxi drivers in Noida, the IO said. A case has been lodged and the family members have been informed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023