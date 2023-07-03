Left Menu

Rs 61 lakh recovered from Haryana constable arrested in Rs 3-crore embezzlement scam

Janak was produced in a city court on Monday and his police remand was extended for four days, he said. We are conducting raids to nab another accused, head constable Omveer, Mor said.After a probe by a DSP rank officer, an FIR was registered against the head constables at camp police station, Palwal.

Police have seized Rs 61 lakh from a head constable who was arrested here for allegedly committing a scam of Rs 3.23 crore, officials said on Monday.

On June 28, accused Janak was arrested for embezzling the money from e-challan payment by not depositing in the bank while he was posted in Palwal district, police said.

Following this, Janak was sent to a five-day remand, they said.

"During his five days police remand we have recovered Rs 61 lakh out of the embezzled amount and a mobile phone," DSP Sandeep Mor said. Janak was produced in a city court on Monday and his police remand was extended for four days, he said. "We are conducting raids to nab another accused, head constable Omveer," Mor said.

After a probe by a DSP rank officer, an FIR was registered against the head constables at camp police station, Palwal. The two head constables were posted in the challan branch and during that period they had embezzled Rs 3.23 crore of challans.

