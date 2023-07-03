Left Menu

Son killed, father injured as car hits bike near Sohna

A 10-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured when a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle near Sohna, police said on Monday.The accident took place on Sunday afternoon. The car driver then fled away leaving his vehicle behind.Sonu, resident of Badshahpur Thethar village, filed a complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:26 IST
A 10-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured when a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle near Sohna, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon. The car allegedly dragged the motorcycle along with the child to a distance. The car driver then fled away leaving his vehicle behind.

Sonu, resident of Badshahpur Thethar village, filed a complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station. He stated that he was going with his son Anuj on his bike to Faridabad. It was just near his village when the speeding car hit his bike.

''I fell from the bike due to the impact of collision and my son got entangled in the bike. The car driver did not stop and dragged the bike along with Anuj to a distance. After this he got down from the car and fled away. With the help of passersby, Anuj was taken to Sohna Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,'' Sonu said in his complaint.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna Sadar police station on Sunday.

Police have taken the car into custody. A senior police officer said the car driver has been identified and he will be arrested soon.

