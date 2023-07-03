India-UK technical workshop on electric propulsion held in Delhi

An India-UK technical workshop on fostering collaboration, exchange of knowledge and exploring possibilities in electric propulsion was organised here on Monday, the defence ministry said.

The workshop was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Naval Systems) Rajeev Prakash and Naval Base Commander (Portsmouth) Commodore John Voyce, it said in a statement.

The workshop served as a platform for experts, researchers and industry professionals from both countries to come together, share insights and engage in discussions on the development of electric propulsion technology for ships.

The interaction provided a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter, paving the way for collaboration and the exchange of ideas, it said.

During the workshop, both sides expressed their commitment to forging strong defence ties and exploring avenues for joint research, technology transfer and strategic partnerships, it added.

