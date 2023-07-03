MP: Motorcycle-borne men snatch gold chain of Khargone collector's wife in Gwalior

The gold chain of the Khargone collector's wife was snatched by two motorcycle-borne men in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The incident happened near MPCT College in Vishwavidyalaya area on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena told PTI.

''Pusha Singh, wife of Khargone collector Shivraj Singh Verma, was on a morning walk at around 6 am when two unidentified motorbike-borne men snatched her gold chain. Verma's kin live in the Windsor Hills locality,'' he said.

A robbery case has been registered and three teams were checking CCTV footage in order to apprehend the culprits, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)