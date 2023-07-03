Left Menu

Landslide briefly halts battery car service enroute Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K

PTI | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:44 IST
Landslide briefly halts battery car service enroute Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide triggered by heavy rains forced suspension of battery car service enroute to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the shrine and the adjoining areas including base camp Katra late afternoon, the officials said.

They said a landslide struck Himkoti, the battery car track, around 6 pm, forcing suspension of the service.

However, the men and machines immediately swung into action and the battery car service resumed within two hours after clearance of the track, the officials said.

They said the pilgrimage was going on smoothly when the last reports were received.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023