Left Menu

Haryana govt approves Rs 834 crore for 795 drinking water supply schemes

The projects approved include 134 new urban water supply and sewerage schemes that will cost an estimated Rs 104.27 crore.The government also sanctioned Rs 801.48 crore for 286 already approved projects for the current financial year for the acceleration of works on flagship programmes of the Public Health and Engineering department in the states rural and urban areas, it said.Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who chaired the 56th meeting of the water supply and sewerage board, issued directions to identify rural and urban pockets that get waterlogged every monsoon so that proactive measures can be taken.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:45 IST
Haryana govt approves Rs 834 crore for 795 drinking water supply schemes
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Monday approved 795 new schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 834.10 crore to augment drinking water supply in urban and rural areas, it said in a statement. The projects approved include 134 new urban water supply and sewerage schemes that will cost an estimated Rs 104.27 crore.

The government also sanctioned Rs 801.48 crore for 286 already approved projects for the current financial year for the acceleration of works on flagship programmes of the Public Health and Engineering department in the state's rural and urban areas, it said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who chaired the 56th meeting of the water supply and sewerage board, issued directions to identify rural and urban pockets that get waterlogged every monsoon so that proactive measures can be taken. He also asked for constituting a core group of officers of the departments concerned to deliberate on the issue and prepare plans for the effective utilisation of waterlogged land in fisheries, construction of ponds, water bodies and irrigation.

Besides cleaning of ponds, possibilities should also be explored for the utilisation of pond soil for different purposes, Khattar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023