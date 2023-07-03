Left Menu

Senior Mexican official attacked by gunmen in border state

A top official in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas was shot at on Monday while traveling by car and was unharmed, authorities said, the latest outbreak of violence against officialdom in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:51 IST
Senior Mexican official attacked by gunmen in border state

A top official in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas was shot at on Monday while traveling by car and was unharmed, authorities said, the latest outbreak of violence against officialdom in the country. Hector Villegas, the border state's interior minister, came under attack in the early hours of Monday while on the Reynosa-San Fernando highway, the state's security spokesperson said on Twitter. He is now at work as usual, the tweet added.

Pictures on social media appeared to show the minister's car with a series of bullet holes. Local media described the attack as an assassination attempt. Reuters could not immediately verify the photos.

Tamaulipas has long been notorious for gang violence, as have other parts of Mexico. Last year, the mayor of a small northern town was abducted in the Tamaulipas city of Nuevo Laredo before being freed.

Gunmen affiliated with a drug gang killed a town mayor alongside 19 others in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero last October, officials said. Mexican consulting firm Etellekt Consultores said at least 88 Mexican politicians or candidates for office were killed between September 2020 and the June 2021 legislative elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023