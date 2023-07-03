Ensure high quality take home ration for pregnant, lactating women: Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure high quality take home ration for pregnant and lactating women.

He gave these directives during a review meeting on Women Development and Child Welfare Department, where he instructed officials to develop standard operating procedures (SoPs) on groceries distribution and quality material delivery for all eligible mothers and women.

Available technology should be put to use while there should also be a strong monitoring system on groceries distribution, said Reddy in a government release on Monday.

Under 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana' scheme, eligible women are given 2 kilograms ragi powder, 1 kg rice flakes, 250 grams jaggery, 250 grams dry fruits, 250 grams chikki (candied peanut bars), 3 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, half kg edible oil, 25 eggs and and five litres milk.

Likewise, under 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus' scheme, 2 kg ragi, 1 kg rice flakes, half kg jaggery, half kg dry fruits, half kg chikki, 3 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, half kg edible oil, 25 eggs and and five litres milk.

Further, the Chief Minister directed officials to observe every first and third Fridays of the month as the day of health, sanitation and nutrition in every village, among others.

