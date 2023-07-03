Sri Lankan delegation requests Andhra Pradesh CM to build Venkateswara Swamy temple

Sri Lankan Provincial Governor Senthil Thondaman and the island nation's Deputy High Commissioner to India, D Venkateswaran, on Monday requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to build a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in their country.

Thondaman and Venkateswaran called on the Chief Minister at his camp office and made this request to which Reddy responded favourably.

According to the two representatives of Sri Lanka, nearly 50 per cent of all Sri Lankan tourists to India visit Tirumala, through whom they learnt about Andhra Pradesh's welfare programmes, said an official release.

Meanwhile, they have also expressed Sri Lanka's willingness to work with AP in the fields of agriculture, industry and tourism.

They sought AP's cooperation for developing aquaculture in the island nation, including inviting investments in minerals and tourism.

