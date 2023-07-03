Left Menu

Sri Lankan delegation requests Andhra Pradesh CM to build Venkateswara Swamy temple

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:02 IST
Sri Lankan delegation requests Andhra Pradesh CM to build Venkateswara Swamy temple
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan Provincial Governor Senthil Thondaman and the island nation's Deputy High Commissioner to India, D Venkateswaran, on Monday requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to build a Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in their country.

Thondaman and Venkateswaran called on the Chief Minister at his camp office and made this request to which Reddy responded favourably.

According to the two representatives of Sri Lanka, nearly 50 per cent of all Sri Lankan tourists to India visit Tirumala, through whom they learnt about Andhra Pradesh's welfare programmes, said an official release.

Meanwhile, they have also expressed Sri Lanka's willingness to work with AP in the fields of agriculture, industry and tourism.

They sought AP's cooperation for developing aquaculture in the island nation, including inviting investments in minerals and tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
3
From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

From seeds to solar power in Madagascar: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academics: Study

Climate disasters, traumatic events have long-term impact on youths' academi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023