Uttar Pradesh made crime-free, riot-free in last six years: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said good governance is the primary condition for rule of law and asserted that the state has been made ''crime-free and riot-free'' in the last six years.

He also said that because there is rule of law, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an ''excellent safe and secure environment'' for investments.

''Good governance is the primary condition for rule of law. In the last six years, rule of law has been established after making the state crime-free, riot-free and anarchy-free, and it is the result of PM (Narendra) Modi's zero-tolerance policy against crime and anarchy,'' the chief minister said.

''Due to this, Uttar Pradesh has come up as the best investment destination,'' he said during the inauguration of the Gorakhnath police station and the AIIMS police station's administrative building.

The Gorakhnath police station building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 17.10 crore and the AIIMS police station's administrative building at a cost of Rs 5.42 crore.

''Now, all festivals are celebrated peacefully and there is no room for anarchy in the state. Bakrid, Ramnavmi and Eid all were celebrated happily and peacefully, and no ruckus or riot occurred. This is rule of law, and under an excellent safe and secure environment, Uttar Pradesh got investments of Rs 36 lakh crore, and when they come on the ground, jobs will be created for the youth,'' Adityanath said.

Criticising previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, he said, ''Six years ago, anarchy and hooliganism were at their peak in the state. Nobody was secure, not a girl, not a businessman. During the festivals, there was an atmosphere of terror.'' ''Today, the people's negative perception of the state has changed as a result of the ongoing work done in the field of policing over the past six years. There is an environment of security in the state and, therefore, development has also taken place rapidly,'' the chief minister said.

He said that the state government is working towards smart policing and solving the issue of police housing.

Chief Minister Adityanath also inaugurated the two-day Guru Gorakshnath Mahotsav at the Guru Gorakshnath ghat on the Rapti river.

''Art inspires us to move in the right and positive direction as negativity has no life and it decreases our energy,'' he said on the occasion.

The chief minister added that art is a powerful platform to promote welfare of people.

