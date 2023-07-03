Soil from martyrs' homes, waters of rivers poured into foundation of soldiers' memorial in U'khand

Soil from the homes of more than 1,500 martyrs from Uttarakhand and water from the state's rivers, including the Ganga, were poured into the foundation of the proposed soldiers' memorial at Guniyal Gaon near here on Monday. The event was attended by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh, Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and ''war widows''.

Lt Gen Singh said Sainyadham -- the memorial to be constructed with ''holy soil'' from the courtyard of 1,734 martyrs -- will serve as a ''pillar of inspiration'' for future generations.

It is a ''holy abode'' to honour and respect the families of the martyrs and the sacrifice of the heroic women, he said.

Joshi said the patriotism and dedication of the soldiers have always played a leading role in protecting India. He added that every fifth soldier who protects the country is from Uttarakhand.

Gen Chauhan said it was a matter of pride that the soil from the homes of 1,734 martyrs and waters from 28 rivers of the state have gone into the foundation.

''Through Sainyadham, the people of Uttarakhand have immortalised their brave soldiers and ensured that their legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of generations to come,'' he said.

Shrines dedicated to two legendary martyrs of the Indian Army -- Baba Harbhajan Singh and Baba Jaswant Singh -- are being built at the Sainyadham. The memorial's main gate will be named after Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

