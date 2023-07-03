Class 9 students jumps to death in Dwarka

A Class 9 student allegedly jumped to her death from a building in Dwarka Sector-16, police here said on Monday.

A suicide note recovered from the 14-year-old girl's room mentioned not wanting to study. It also contained details about her suicidal thoughts, they said.

Officers at Dwarka North police station received information regarding a girl jumping off a building at Dwarka Sector 16 around 5.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

When the police reached the spot, the girl was found lying on the ground near the Type 4 quarters, he said. The body was handed over to the girl's family after post-mortem, the police said, adding inquest proceedings have been initiated.

