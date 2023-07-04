Left Menu

US: imperative to avoid civilian deaths as Israel strikes Jenin

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 00:01 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it was vital to take all possible precautions to prevent the killing of civilians after Israeli forces struck the city of Jenin with drone strikes in one of the biggest West Bank operations in 20 years.

"It is imperative to take all possible precautions to prevent the loss of civilian lives," a State Department spokesperson said, also reiterating earlier comments by a White House National Security Council spokesperson that "We support Israel's security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups." (Reporting By Rami Ayyub in Washington and by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minnesota; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

