Tunisia national guard officer stabbed, his condition stable - statement
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 00:54 IST
A man stabbed a national guard officer in La Goulette, a suburb of the capital Tunis, the interior ministry said on Monday.
Police arrested the suspect quickly, the ministry added. The national guard officer was taken to a hospital, and his condition was listed as stable.
