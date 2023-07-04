Left Menu

UN urges respect for international law in West Bank military operations

Updated: 04-07-2023 01:10 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about developments in Jenin, a spokesperson said after Israeli forces hit the West Bank city with drone strikes in one of the largest operations in the area in 20 years.

Guterres "affirms that all military operations must be conducted with full respect for international humanitarian law," Deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

