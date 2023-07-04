Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz seek to extend grain export deal

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video message and writing on Telegram, said he and Sholz focused on defence cooperation and on the forthcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, where Ukraine wants to secure an indication of future membership in the Alliance. He said there could be no "shortage of security certainty in Europe that would provoke Russian tyranny and aggression.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-07-2023 02:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 02:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Germany's Scholz seek to extend grain export deal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, an official said.

The two made the call during a phone conversation, Scholz's spokesperson said. Zelenskiy, in his nightly video message and writing on Telegram, said he and Sholz focused on defence cooperation and on the forthcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, where Ukraine wants to secure an indication of future membership in the Alliance.

He said there could be no "shortage of security certainty in Europe that would provoke Russian tyranny and aggression. "Russia will only attempt to seize one or another piece of Europe when it sees some sort of security uncertainty. When everything is certain and clear, Russian tryanny dares not disrupt security."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global
4
BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches record high of Rs 298.21 lakh cro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023