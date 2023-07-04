Left Menu

US condemns Hong Kong's 'extra-territorial application' of national security law

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 02:59 IST
The United States on Monday condemned the Hong Kong police's issuance of an international bounty for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy activists, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Hong Kong police on Monday accused the eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences including foreign collusion and incitement to secession and offered rewards for information leading to any arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

