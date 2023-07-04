US condemns Hong Kong's 'extra-territorial application' of national security law

The United States on Monday condemned the Hong Kong police's issuance of an international bounty for information leading to the arrest of eight pro-democracy activists, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Hong Kong police on Monday accused the eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offences including foreign collusion and incitement to secession and offered rewards for information leading to any arrest.

