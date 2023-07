Tennis-Wimbledon 2023: Order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

Shelby Rogers (U.S.) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Ryan Peniston (Britain) v Andy Murray (Britain)

Panna Udvardy (Hungary) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Magdalena Frech (Poland)

12-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Quentin Halys (France) v 27-Dan Evans (Britain)

Not before 1130, to finish, Halys leads 6-2 6-3 Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Heather Watson (Britain) v 10-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Arthur Fery (Britain)

