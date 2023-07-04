OAS to resend observer mission to Guatemala after court orders election review
The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Monday it will send its election observer mission back to Guatemala after the country's constitutional court called for a review of the election's first round. The decision follows an announcement from Guatemala's top court which ordered ballots from the first-round presidential election to be reviewed after the front-runner's party and allies challenged the results. the mission has decided to deploy again in Guatemala," OAS said in a statement.
The Organization of American States (OAS) said on Monday it will send its election observer mission back to Guatemala after the country's constitutional court called for a review of the election's first round.
The decision follows an announcement from Guatemala's top court which ordered ballots from the first-round presidential election to be reviewed after the front-runner's party and allies challenged the results. Former first lady Sandra Torres is set to face off in the decisive second round on Aug. 20 with anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo, who bucked forecasts to become the runner-up as anger over years of corruption scandals dominated voter sentiment.
"Given the recent resolution of the Constitutional Court... the mission has decided to deploy again in Guatemala," OAS said in a statement. It added the observer mission will be present during the review process and "will continue to gather relevant information" ahead of the run-off.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)