Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 05:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 05:54 IST
U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

