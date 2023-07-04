Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)