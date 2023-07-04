Four killed, four wounded in Philadelphia shooting - Philadelphia Inquirer
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 07:09 IST
Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing local police.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Reuters by email there were "multiple gunshot victims" but said no further details were immediately available.
