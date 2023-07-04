Four killed, four wounded in Philadelphia shooting - Philadelphia Inquirer

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 07:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 07:09 IST
Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing local police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Reuters by email there were "multiple gunshot victims" but said no further details were immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

