Woman killed, husband injured in road accident in UP's Etah: Police

PTI | Etah | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:35 IST
A 40-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured when their moped was hit by a motorcycle in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The couple was returning home after bathing in the Ganga river when the motorcycle hit their moped on the Agra-Bareilly highway, near Todarpur village, on Monday evening, Jalesar Police Circle Officer (CO) Raghavendra Singh Rathore said.

They were rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Etah, where doctors declared the woman dead, the CO said, adding that her husband is undergoing treatment. The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

