2 drown while bathing in Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Two men have drowned while bathing in the Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, officials said on Tuesday.

A group of four men had gone to Pushkar from Sikar where two of them -- Rakesh and Shrawan -- accidentally slipped into deep water while bathing in the lake on Monday evening, they added.

Those present there at the time of the incident tried to rescue the two men but in vain. Police said the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday.

