Left Menu

2 drown while bathing in Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:44 IST
2 drown while bathing in Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have drowned while bathing in the Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, officials said on Tuesday.

A group of four men had gone to Pushkar from Sikar where two of them -- Rakesh and Shrawan -- accidentally slipped into deep water while bathing in the lake on Monday evening, they added.

Those present there at the time of the incident tried to rescue the two men but in vain. Police said the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023