Odisha: 2 minors die after mother 'throws' them into well

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:45 IST
Odisha: 2 minors die after mother 'throws' them into well
Two minors died and another was injured after their mother allegedly threw them into a well before attempting to end her life by suicide at a village in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said. Rashmita Gouda, 30, and her elder daughter Gunjan (9) were rescued by locals from the well, while 10-month-old Alisha and Asish (5) lost their lives, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident took place at Lauguda village in the district late on Sunday.

Gouda's husband works as a labourer in Chennai, and was not present at the time of the incident, the officer said.

Gunjan and her mother are undergoing treatment at a community health centre.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that some family dispute could have triggered the act, SP (Ganjam) Jagmohan Meena said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

