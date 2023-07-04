Two drones intercepted in Moscow region, one in Kaluga - TASS

Two drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region and one in the neighbouring Kaluga region, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing emergency services.

"According to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times," TASS cited a source with the services as saying. Two drones were intercepted in the Novaya Moskva district of the Moscow region and one in the Kaluga region, just southwest of the Moscow region.

RIA news agency reported that the two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo. The village is located about 30 kilometres (19 miles) southwest of the Kremlin. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.

