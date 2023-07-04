Woman ends life by jumping into Thane creek; husband booked for suicide abetment

Left Menu

A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a creek in Maharashtras Thane district after being harassed by her husband, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Saturday and a case on charge of abetment of suicide has been registered against her 32-year-old husband, they said.The victim and the accused got married last year and later shifted to Bhiwandi town here from Siddharthanagar in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 09:44 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district after being harassed by her husband, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday and a case on charge of abetment of suicide has been registered against her 32-year-old husband, they said.

The victim and the accused got married last year and later shifted to Bhiwandi town here from Siddharthanagar in Uttar Pradesh. The man allegedly used to demand gold items from her and harassed her, an official from Narpoli police station said.

Following constant harassment, the woman allegedly took the extreme step by jumping into a creek at Gundawli village in Bhiwandi on Saturday, he said.

Her family identified the body based on a tattoo on her hand, the official said.

Following a complaint filed by the woman's father, the police on Monday registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), he said. No arrest has been made on so far, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

