Several drones intercepted near Moscow - agencies

At least three drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region early on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported citing emergency services, and one in the neighbouring Kaluga region. "According to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times," TASS cited a source with the services as saying.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 09:46 IST
At least three drones were intercepted in the skies over the Moscow region early on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported citing emergency services, and one in the neighbouring Kaluga region.

"According to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times," TASS cited a source with the services as saying. Two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo, the RIA news agency reported. The village is about 30 km (19 miles) southwest of the Kremlin. One was in the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region.

Another drone was shot down in the area of the town of Kubinka, some 63 km (40 miles) west of Moscow, RIA reported. A Russian air base is near Kubinka. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.

