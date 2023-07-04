Left Menu

Man dies after being thrashed in Delhi's Wazirabad, 1 held: Police

Following a verbal spat during which the deceased abused the accused, the latter allegedly caught hold of a wooden plank and hit the former.Several raids were conducted and Manoj was apprehended, Kalsi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 09:53 IST
Man dies after being thrashed in Delhi's Wazirabad, 1 held: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by another man in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Manoj (35), a resident of Sant Nagar, has been arrested, they said, adding that he was previously involved in five criminal cases.

A PCR call was received at the Wazirabad police station regarding a quarrel. On reaching the spot, police found Parvinder, a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari, in an injured condition and rushed him to a hospital, where he died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary. The statement of eyewitness Girish Babu has been recorded where he has said Parvinder was mercilessly thrashed by Manoj with a stick, the DCP informed.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the quarrel broke out between the deceased and the accused after they brushed past each other while walking on a road. Following a verbal spat during which the deceased abused the accused, the latter allegedly caught hold of a wooden plank and hit the former.

Several raids were conducted and Manoj was apprehended, Kalsi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023