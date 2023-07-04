Moscow's mayor accuses Ukraine of drone attack

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday that Ukraine launched another drone attack on the Russian capital and its region, temporarily disrupting flight operations at the Vnukovo airport. "At this moment, the attacks have been repelled by air defence forces," Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging channel.

"All detected drones have been eliminated." There were no casualties or injured reported, Sobyanin added.

