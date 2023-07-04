Left Menu

Minister Senthil Balaji HCP: Madras HC bench pronouces split verdict

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:03 IST
Minister Senthil Balaji HCP: Madras HC bench pronouces split verdict
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the habeas corpus petition of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji.Justices J Nisha Banu and D BharathaChakravarthy gave the ruling on the HCP filed by Balaji's wife agaisnt her husband's ''illegal detention''.

While Justice Nisha Banu set Balaji at liberty, the other judge disagreed with it.

The bench then directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for it to be referred to another bench.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the Tranpsort Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023