Australia and Indonesia sign commercial deals in health, mining, digital economy sectors
Australia and Indonesia said on Tuesday the two countries had signed a number of new commercial deals across the health, mining and digital economy sectors, during the visit of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Australia.
