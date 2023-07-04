Russia repels attack from five Ukrainian drones -defence ministry
Russia has repelled an attack from five Ukrainian drones in Moscow and a nearby region, its defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Air defences destroyed four of the drones, and the fifth was intercepted and fell, the ministry said in a statement.
There were no casualties or damage as result of the "terrorist attack", it said.
