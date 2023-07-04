Two die in shelling of Ukraine's Kherson, prosecutors say
A man and a woman died in the morning shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, the local prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The number of wounded is being ascertained. Damage to property has also been reported, it said.
