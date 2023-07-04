Left Menu

Australian central bank leaves its benchmark cash rate at 4.1% but warns there may be further hikes

Bank governor Philip Lowe said there might need to be further rises.Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time-frame, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve, Lowe said in a statement.The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the economic outlook and associated risks, Lowe added.In a report, Oxford Economics said it expects the cash rate to eventually peak at 4.6.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 04-07-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:39 IST
Australian central bank leaves its benchmark cash rate at 4.1% but warns there may be further hikes

Australia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier.

The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate 12 times since May last year to reduce inflation to a target range of 2% to 3%.

Higher interest rates raise the cost of borrowing for both businesses and consumers, slowing economic activity and helping to relieve price pressures that have flared after the slowdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank governor Philip Lowe said there might need to be further rises.

"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time-frame, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve," Lowe said in a statement.

"The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the economic outlook and associated risks," Lowe added.

In a report, Oxford Economics said it expects the cash rate to eventually peak at 4.6%. "While inflation has peaked, it remains uncomfortably high," it said. Globally, inflation pressures have abated somewhat, allowing the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to also slow or halt rate increases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023