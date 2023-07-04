Left Menu

Maha: Cop among 5 arrested for molesting, kidnapping minor girl in Chandrapur

A constable and four other persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a minor girl in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Tuesday.Chandrapur District Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh Pardeshi took serious note of the incident which took place on Sunday and suspended the constable, attached with the C-60 unit of police, on Monday, they said.The policeman and his friends had gone to Mamla area here for a party.On way back, they saw two couples, including a minor girl, sitting on Mamla road, a police official said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:40 IST
Maha: Cop among 5 arrested for molesting, kidnapping minor girl in Chandrapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A constable and four other persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a minor girl in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Chandrapur District Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh Pardeshi took serious note of the incident which took place on Sunday and suspended the constable, attached with the C-60 unit of police, on Monday, they said.

The policeman and his friends had gone to Mamla area here for a party.

On way back, they saw two couples, including a minor girl, sitting on Mamla road, a police official said. The accused allegedly threatened the couples and forcefully made the girl sit in their vehicle and later allowed her to go, he said. They also told the girl that they would file an offence against her if she refused to accompany them, the official said.

The girl's friend immediately rushed to Ramnagar police station and registered a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the five accused on Sunday evening and booked them in Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 363 (kidnapping) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023