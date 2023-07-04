Russian Novaya Gazeta journalist and lawyer attacked in Chechnya - newspaper

A journalist for Novaya Gazeta and her lawyer were beaten up by unidentified men in the Russian region of Chechnya on Tuesday, the newspaper said in a statement.

The attackers also destroyed equipment and documents belonging to reporter Yelena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov after intercepting them on their way from the airport to the Chechen capital, Grozny, it said.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities in Chechnya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)