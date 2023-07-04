Left Menu

PIL for re-classification of caste system dismissed by SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of the caste system A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the plea filed by an advocate and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.This is abuse of the process of law.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 11:59 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of the caste system A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha dismissed the plea filed by an advocate and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

''This is abuse of the process of law. These kind of PILs must stop,'' the bench observed.

The top court recorded in its order, ''Invocation of Article 32 of the Constitution has been sought to direct the Centre to frame a policy for re-classification of caste system.

''This PIL is abuse of the process of court. We dismiss it and direct a payment of Rs 25,000 cost to the Supreme Court Bar Association. The petitioner shall produce a receipt of the payment within two weeks,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Sachin Gupta seeking directions to the Centre for re-classification of caste system.

