Vegetable prices soar in West Bengal, government intervenes

Vegetable prices have skyrocketed in West Bengal with chillies and tomatoes seeing a steep increase of more than 200 percent in the past fortnight.

Tomatoes, which used to sell for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg a couple of weeks ago, now cost Rs 130-150. Green chilies is now selling for Rs 300-350 per kg, up from Rs 150 per kg a week ago. Other veggies have witnessed a 30-50 percent price rise. The situation is no different in the districts where prices of vegetables have shot through the roof, a traders' body official said. West Bengal Vendors Association president Kamal Dey said the price rise was due to extreme heat and lack of rain. ''The crops have dried and wilted, leading to a shortage of vegetables,'' he said. Dey said he hoped prices would ease out within a fortnight, as monsoon rains are expected to revive the plants. ''Currently, all tomatoes arrive from southern states and the entire country is facing the crisis,'' he said. According to experts, new tomato crops are expected to hit the markets in the next 10-14 days. The West Bengal government has already taken cognizance of the issue and directed its own retailing network, Sufal Bangla, to deliver fair-price vegetables in the city. Sufal Bangla was charging Rs 115 per kg for tomatoes and Rs 240 for green chilies. The price rise has come at a time when the country was expecting an ease in inflation. The consumer price index-based inflation stood at 4.25% in May against 4.7 percent in April. The sharp increase in vegetable prices has put further pressure on household budgets. It could also derail rate cuts by RBI if the inflation does not stay within its targeted level of around 4 percent.

