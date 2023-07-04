Left Menu

Vegetable prices soar in West Bengal, government intervenes

Vegetable prices have skyrocketed in West Bengal with chillies and tomatoes seeing a steep increase of more than 200 per cent in the past fortnight.Tomatoes, which used to sell for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg a couple of weeks ago, now costs Rs 130-150.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:08 IST
Vegetable prices soar in West Bengal, government intervenes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vegetable prices have skyrocketed in West Bengal with chillies and tomatoes seeing a steep increase of more than 200 percent in the past fortnight.

Tomatoes, which used to sell for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg a couple of weeks ago, now cost Rs 130-150. Green chilies is now selling for Rs 300-350 per kg, up from Rs 150 per kg a week ago. Other veggies have witnessed a 30-50 percent price rise. The situation is no different in the districts where prices of vegetables have shot through the roof, a traders' body official said. West Bengal Vendors Association president Kamal Dey said the price rise was due to extreme heat and lack of rain. ''The crops have dried and wilted, leading to a shortage of vegetables,'' he said. Dey said he hoped prices would ease out within a fortnight, as monsoon rains are expected to revive the plants. ''Currently, all tomatoes arrive from southern states and the entire country is facing the crisis,'' he said. According to experts, new tomato crops are expected to hit the markets in the next 10-14 days. The West Bengal government has already taken cognizance of the issue and directed its own retailing network, Sufal Bangla, to deliver fair-price vegetables in the city. Sufal Bangla was charging Rs 115 per kg for tomatoes and Rs 240 for green chilies. The price rise has come at a time when the country was expecting an ease in inflation. The consumer price index-based inflation stood at 4.25% in May against 4.7 percent in April. The sharp increase in vegetable prices has put further pressure on household budgets. It could also derail rate cuts by RBI if the inflation does not stay within its targeted level of around 4 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023