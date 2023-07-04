Left Menu

Thane man loses Rs 3.67 lakh in electricity bill fraud

A businessman from Maharashtras Thane district has fallen prey to the outstanding bill fraud and lost Rs 3.67 lakh to cyber fraudsters, police said on Tuesday.On June 22, an unidentified person called up the victim, a resident of Badlapur area, saying he had not paid his electricity bill and his power supply would be discontinued, an official from Badlapur police station said.The caller asked the victim to download an app and make the bill payment, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:16 IST
Thane man loses Rs 3.67 lakh in electricity bill fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman from Maharashtra's Thane district has fallen prey to the 'outstanding bill' fraud and lost Rs 3.67 lakh to cyber fraudsters, police said on Tuesday.

On June 22, an unidentified person called up the victim, a resident of Badlapur area, saying he had not paid his electricity bill and his power supply would be discontinued, an official from Badlapur police station said.

The caller asked the victim to download an app and make the bill payment, he said. The victim's son downloaded the app and paid Rs 100 as a test. The caller then asked for the victim's mobile number and his son shared it.

After the phone number was shared, an amount of Rs 3,67,760 was debited from the victim's bank account in quick installments, the official said.

The victim filed a police complaint on Monday, based on which a case was registered against the unidentified persons under relevant provisions, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023