Left Menu

Focus on studies instead of filing PILs: SC tells law student

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to quash all provisions in the Constitution that dont use gender-neutral terms.A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha advised the petitioner, who is a law student, to focus on his studies instead of filing PILs.Why dont you study in law schools instead of filing such petitions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:29 IST
Focus on studies instead of filing PILs: SC tells law student
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to quash all provisions in the Constitution that don't use gender-neutral terms.

A bench comprising Chief justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha advised the petitioner, who is a law student, to focus on his studies instead of filing PILs.

''Why don't you study in law schools instead of filing such petitions? We have to start imposing costs. You want us to strike down provisions in the Constitution? So now we should strike down constitutional provisions since it does not say chairperson. Even a woman can be appointed to the post...Dismissed,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by law student Harsh Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023