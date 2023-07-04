Left Menu

Senior Ukrainian official: Last few days 'fruitful' for military

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:29 IST
Senior Ukrainian official: Last few days 'fruitful' for military
  • Ukraine

A senior Ukrainian security official said on Tuesday that Kyiv's troops are "fulfilling the number one task" in their counteroffensive against Russian forces and have had a "particularly fruitful" last few days.

"At this stage of active hostilities, Ukraine's Defence Forces are fulfilling the number one task – the maximum destruction of manpower, equipment, fuel depots, military vehicles, command posts, artillery and air defense forces of the russian army," Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, wrote on Twitter.

"The last few days have been particularly fruitful."

