UUC impersonation case: College principal, SFI leader surrender before police

A principal-in-charge of an aided college here and a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader, accused in a case of alleged impersonation of a University Union Councillor (UUC), surrendered before police on Tuesday.

Principal-in-charge G J Shaiju and SFI leader A Visakh surrendered at Kattakada police station in the morning and presently their questioning and recording of statement is being carried out, an officer said.

There is a possibility that the two would be arrested after the conclusion of their interrogation, the officer added.

The two surrendered before police pursuant to a Kerala High Court order dismissing their anticipatory bail pleas in the case.

The court also directed them to surrender before the investigating officer on or before July 4 while observing that the offences alleged against the accused were serious in nature.

The court had observed that dishonest and fraudulent conduct by the accused were prima facie evident and custodial interrogation was essential.

The matter pertains to the elections held on December 5, 2022 at Christian College, Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram where two candidates -- Anakha A S and Aromal V L -- were unanimously elected to the posts of University Union Councillors.

When the proforma for furnishing details of the University Union Councillors elected from the college was submitted to Kerala University, it however showed the name of Visakh as the University Union Councillor elected from the college, in place of Anakha.

Police action was taken on a complaint lodged by the Registrar of University.

The court had said the principal of a college was not entitled by law to nominate a person to the post of University Union representative, even if it falls vacant by resignation or otherwise.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Disciplinary action has been taken against Visakh by the SFI and by the university against Shaiju.

