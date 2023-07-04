China: Firmly oppose individual countries slandering national security law

Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and should not be interfered in by any external forces, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

China firmly opposes individual countries slandering the national security law, spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference.

Mao's remark came as British foreign minister James Cleverly criticized a Hong Kong police decision to issue arrest warrants for eight overseas activists.

