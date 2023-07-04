Left Menu

Turkey, Egypt upgrade relations to ambassador level, Ankara says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-07-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:46 IST
Turkey and Egypt upgraded diplomatic relations to the ambassador level and agreed to exchange ambassadors, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The countries upgraded relations in line with an agreement made by respective presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, it said.

Turkey nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt nominated Amr Elhamamy as its ambassador to Ankara, the ministry added in a statement.

