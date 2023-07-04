Turkey, Egypt upgrade relations to ambassador level, Ankara says

Turkey and Egypt upgraded diplomatic relations to the ambassador level and agreed to exchange ambassadors, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The countries upgraded relations in line with an agreement made by respective presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, it said.

Turkey nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt nominated Amr Elhamamy as its ambassador to Ankara, the ministry added in a statement.

