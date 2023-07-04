China says move to curb chip-making materials exports not targetting any country

China's export controls are in accordance with law and are not targetted at any specific country, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Mao's comments came after China said on Monday it would control exports of eight gallium products and six germanium products from Aug. 1 to protect national security, move analysts saw as a response to escalating efforts by Washington to curb China's technological advances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)